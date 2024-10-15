Enforce (1989, Arcade)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Enforce is a shoot'em up and railshooter developed and published by Taito.It was only released in the arcades.
For unknown, reasons you sit down in a tank and fight your way though the line of an unknown futuristic army on your way to their headquarters.
The game is played from a first-person perspective. The tank moves automatically while you operate the weapons via a crosshair. You have vulcan cannon and an energy blast. The vulcan has infinite ammo and rapid fire. The energy blast needs to recharge for a short time after firing. It has four levels of charge. Shooting down a plane carrying a hostage (without killing the hostage) will reveal a power-up. You can shoot the power-up to collect it. Before collected, the power-up switches between effects. Effects include temporary invincibility, temporary high fire rate, a limited number of missiles (faster and more destructive than the energy shot), temporary drop of the recharge time for the energy blast.