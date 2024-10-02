Israel evacuates wounded and killed soldiers after being ambushed by Hezbollah.

Hezbollah targets israeli enemy concentration in Zar’it and Shomera on the border, and Israeli media talk about an “unusual incident”.

Helicopters are seen active in the area.

Hezbollah is now targeting israeli enemy concentrations in Shtula, next to the previously targeted settlements.

Evacuate helicopters are in the area.

Israel wants to retaliate against Iran "immediately", but Rosh Hashanah, which begins tonight, is in the way. After that, other Jewish holidays will begin.

NBC reports this, citing an Israeli official.

Prime Minister Netanyahu has already met with the heads of Israel's military and intelligence services to discuss countermeasures.

"Israel is determined to respond quickly," the source said.

Hezbollah issues a statement saying that they repelled an Israeli infantry incursion attempt near the Lebanese town of Odaisseh.

The fighters of the Islamic Resistance confronted, at dawn on Wednesday 2-10-2024, an Israeli infantry force that attempted to infiltrate the town of Odaisseh from the direction of Khallet Al-Mahafer, and clashed with it, inflicting losses on it, and forcing it to retreat.





