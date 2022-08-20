X22 FINANCIAL REPORT Ep. 2854a - Blockchain Is A Threat To The [CB] System, Their Agenda Will Fail

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2854a - August 19, 2022

Blockchain Is A Threat To The [CB] System, Their Agenda Will Fail

Europe is in trouble, their policies to push their people into the great reset and the green new deal is backfiring, winter is coming. People with EV are not happy. The decentralized blockchain is a threat to the [CB], they will try anything to keep people away from it.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

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