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JAY WEIDNER ~ "The Clockwork Time Prison & Fake Moon Landing Space Odyssey” [Age Of Truth TV]
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225 views • September 25, 2021
PREMIERE!!! - JAY WEIDNER ~ on AGE OF TRUTH TV - TODAY !!!
JOIN US - LIVE-CHAT DISCUSSION:
“The Clockwork Time Prison & Fake Moon Landing Space Odyssey” [Age Of Truth TV]
SUNDAY, AUGUST 22nd - 2021
8 PM CET (20.00 Central European Time)
7.00 PM UK (19.00 hours - United Kingdom)
2 PM EDT (US Eastern Time)
11 AM PDT (US Western Time)
02 AM AEST (Sydney Australia)
JAY WEIDNER joins AGE OF TRUTH TV for a fascinating, in-depth and explosive interview, with Presenter and Investigative Reporter, Lucas Alexander.
PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE TO AGE OF TRUTH TV!
Support: www.ageoftruth.tv
All Rights Reserved © AOT TV
The state of the world anno 2021. A crisis like no other. Alien & E.T. agenda. The Moon Landing. Mind Control. Illuminati ritual symbolism and the work and films of the great movie Director, Stanley Kubrick.
Jay Weidner, Author, Director, Conspiracy Reseracher and Lecturer and a legendary figure in the field of Truth and Conspiracy research.
Former Director of Content of GAIA TV.
Called by Wired Magazine an “authority on the hermetic and alchemical traditions,” Jay Weidner is a renowned filmmaker, author and scholar. Considered to be a ‘modern-day Indiana Jones’ for his ongoing worldwide quests to find clues to mankind’s spiritual destiny via ancient societies and artifacts, his body of work offers great insight into the circumstances that have led to the current global crisis. He is writer/director of the feature film, The Last Avatar, director of the critically acclaimed documentary, Infinity: The Ultimate Trip, Journey Beyond Death and writer/director of the documentary series on the work of Stanley Kubrick, Kubrick’s Odyssey and Beyond the Infinite.
Jay was featured in the History Channel’s documentary, The Lost Book of Nostradamus and was an associate producer and featured in the History Channel’s special, Nostradamus 2012. He was also featured in the documentary, Room 237, in Brad Meltzer’s Decoded, and in Jesse Ventura’s, Conspiracy Theory (TruTV). He is the co-author of The Mysteries of the Great Cross of Hendaye: Alchemy and the End of Time published by Destiny Books and A Monument to the End of Time (with Vincent Bridges).
In 1991, Jay joined KCMU Public Radio in Seattle. He hosted the six-hour weekly interview program, Mind Over Matters, and was also the Public Affairs Director. In 1996, Jay became one of the first employees of a start-up company called Gaiam for which he was the Video Production Development Director until he departed in 2000.
In 2000, he founded Sacred Mysteries together with his wife, Sharron Rose. He has directed 15 films in the current Sacred Mysteries DVD Collection including, The Last Avatar, Infinity, Secrets of Alchemy, Artmind, Healing the Luminous Body, Quantum Astrology, Sophia Returning and more.
Since 2012, Jay developed and produced original content for Gaia TV, the online alternative television network for which he develops and produces cutting edge programs and series such as Cosmic Disclosure and Wisdom Teachings starring David Wilcock, Deep Space, a series about the Secret Space Program, Beyond Belief with George Noorey, Open Minds with Regina Meredith, Hidden Origins with Michael Tellinger Hollywood Decoded, and many more.
In addition, he continues to be a featured guest on popular TV and Radio shows.
For more on JAY WEIDNER:
http://www.jayweidner.com
PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE!
Your support is greatly appreciated.
You can also support us via our Age Of Truth TV website:
http://www.ageoftruth.tv
For further contact: [email protected]
© 2021 Age Of Truth TV - All Rights Reserved
JOIN US - LIVE-CHAT DISCUSSION:
“The Clockwork Time Prison & Fake Moon Landing Space Odyssey” [Age Of Truth TV]
SUNDAY, AUGUST 22nd - 2021
8 PM CET (20.00 Central European Time)
7.00 PM UK (19.00 hours - United Kingdom)
2 PM EDT (US Eastern Time)
11 AM PDT (US Western Time)
02 AM AEST (Sydney Australia)
JAY WEIDNER joins AGE OF TRUTH TV for a fascinating, in-depth and explosive interview, with Presenter and Investigative Reporter, Lucas Alexander.
PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE TO AGE OF TRUTH TV!
Support: www.ageoftruth.tv
All Rights Reserved © AOT TV
The state of the world anno 2021. A crisis like no other. Alien & E.T. agenda. The Moon Landing. Mind Control. Illuminati ritual symbolism and the work and films of the great movie Director, Stanley Kubrick.
Jay Weidner, Author, Director, Conspiracy Reseracher and Lecturer and a legendary figure in the field of Truth and Conspiracy research.
Former Director of Content of GAIA TV.
Called by Wired Magazine an “authority on the hermetic and alchemical traditions,” Jay Weidner is a renowned filmmaker, author and scholar. Considered to be a ‘modern-day Indiana Jones’ for his ongoing worldwide quests to find clues to mankind’s spiritual destiny via ancient societies and artifacts, his body of work offers great insight into the circumstances that have led to the current global crisis. He is writer/director of the feature film, The Last Avatar, director of the critically acclaimed documentary, Infinity: The Ultimate Trip, Journey Beyond Death and writer/director of the documentary series on the work of Stanley Kubrick, Kubrick’s Odyssey and Beyond the Infinite.
Jay was featured in the History Channel’s documentary, The Lost Book of Nostradamus and was an associate producer and featured in the History Channel’s special, Nostradamus 2012. He was also featured in the documentary, Room 237, in Brad Meltzer’s Decoded, and in Jesse Ventura’s, Conspiracy Theory (TruTV). He is the co-author of The Mysteries of the Great Cross of Hendaye: Alchemy and the End of Time published by Destiny Books and A Monument to the End of Time (with Vincent Bridges).
In 1991, Jay joined KCMU Public Radio in Seattle. He hosted the six-hour weekly interview program, Mind Over Matters, and was also the Public Affairs Director. In 1996, Jay became one of the first employees of a start-up company called Gaiam for which he was the Video Production Development Director until he departed in 2000.
In 2000, he founded Sacred Mysteries together with his wife, Sharron Rose. He has directed 15 films in the current Sacred Mysteries DVD Collection including, The Last Avatar, Infinity, Secrets of Alchemy, Artmind, Healing the Luminous Body, Quantum Astrology, Sophia Returning and more.
Since 2012, Jay developed and produced original content for Gaia TV, the online alternative television network for which he develops and produces cutting edge programs and series such as Cosmic Disclosure and Wisdom Teachings starring David Wilcock, Deep Space, a series about the Secret Space Program, Beyond Belief with George Noorey, Open Minds with Regina Meredith, Hidden Origins with Michael Tellinger Hollywood Decoded, and many more.
In addition, he continues to be a featured guest on popular TV and Radio shows.
For more on JAY WEIDNER:
http://www.jayweidner.com
PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE!
Your support is greatly appreciated.
You can also support us via our Age Of Truth TV website:
http://www.ageoftruth.tv
For further contact: [email protected]
© 2021 Age Of Truth TV - All Rights Reserved
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