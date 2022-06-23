BOBBY PITON | ELECTION INTEGRITY | MAKE YOUR VOICE BE HEARD

Bobby Piton is running for US Senate and he is a pro-life, pro-2nd amendment, pro-family, pro-constitutional, pro-safe elections man! He is who we need to take on the evil that permeates in the Illinois legislature. He has spent hundreds of hours looking into election integrity throughout Illinois and the country. He will investigate oil companies and promote drilling, food shortage supply chain, and domesticate all military hardware supply chains. This is the guy we need for Senate!!!

Get out and VOTE June 28, 2022!

Reach out to Bobby to confirm your voting history is CLEAN: https://bobbypiton.com

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~ Tania Joy

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