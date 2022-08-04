FR. MICHEL RODRIGUE FINAL MESSAGE FOR THE WORLD - (WARNS OF ARRIVAL OF THE BEAST)

Mystic Post TV





Jul 21, 2022





Here is what Saint Gabriel the Archangel told Fr. Michel:

Hear my words well. The cup of iniquity is overflowing, and soon a time will come for the Church when the persecution of the righteous will take place. It will be this year 2021, the year that has been proclaimed by Pope Francis the year of Saint Joseph.

During this year you will be forced to make a choice. Soon the mark of the Beast will be imposed on you to buy, to eat or to travel. But a great blessing of protection has been offered to you.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mNDgYjQVfGY



