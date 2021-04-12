ΔΗΜΗΤΡΙΟΣ ΠΟΝΤΙΚΑΣ - ΒΟΜΒΑ ΠΑΝΕΠΙΣΤΗΜΙΟΥ YALE_Η 4Η ΒΙΟΜΗΧΑΝΙΚΗ ΕΠΑΝΑΣΤΑΣΗ ΚΑΙ Ο COVID 19

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Στην συγκεκριμένη εκπομπή ο κ. Ποντίκας μας παρουσιάζει - μεταξύ άλλων - μια αποκαλυπτική κλινική μελέτη του Πανεπιστημίου του Yale που διενεργήθηκε μεταξύ 07/07/2020 και 21/07/2020 με θέμα μελέτης τους τρόπους επιβολής του εμβολιασμού και του πειθαναγκασμού του πληθυσμού της Γης !
Τα εξόχως αποκαλυπτικά στις οθόνες σας...!!
Από το κανάλι "ΕΠΑΜ - Ενιαίο Παλλαϊκό Μέτωπο" στο Youtube.