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The JAB PUSH 8/14/21
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10 views • October 25, 2021
I've since quit a dead-end "career" with my former employer. Just another private company in "lockstep" pushing the globalist "woke" agenda... We've been captured and its time to rise up against our would-be overlords. Coalesce with like-minded sovereigns and emancipate yourself from the corrupt beast system!!
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