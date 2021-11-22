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We Went To PRISON On Hvar- Ep 12 Sailing With Thankfulness
Sailing With Thankfulness
Sailing With Thankfulness
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3 views • November 22, 2021

In this episode of Sailing with Thankfulness, we're exploring the town of Hvar on the island of Hvar. *** Read on for Your Next Step towards Your Own Dream Adventure...

Specifically, were going to take a look at one of the finest town fortifications on the entire Croatian coast. It's well worth a look and, yes, we did end up in the prison at Hvar Fortress.

=== Your Own Dream Adventure ===
Take your next step towards you own dream adventure and join with us making a difference in the world...
Join our virtual crew community of like minded Kingdom builders at https://www.SailingWithThankfulness.com

=== Follow Us For The Latest Adventures ===
Follow our latest adventures and sailing adventure episodes:  https://www.SailingWithThankfulness.com/follow-our-boat

=== Books ===
Sailing Around The World mini book: https://www.SailingWithThankfulness.com/sailing-around-the-world-mini-book

=== Thanks To ===
Music: https://www.bensound.com, https://www.pexels.com

Keywords
travelcroatiahvarsailing with thankfulnessexpats in croatiaaussies abroadbetter togetherour storycroatia tourism
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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