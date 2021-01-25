Star Trek New Voyages, 4x07, The Child

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While the Enterprise passes through a strange energy cloud, a mysterious light force enters the ship and impregnates Ensign Isel who, within days, gives birth to a baby girl, Irska. The child grows up at a tremendous rate and while she appears to be human, it is feared she could endanger the ship after a strange alien spacecraft appears and puts everyone in jeopardy....
"Star Trek: New Voyages/Phase II" is not affiliated with the STAR TREK franchise.