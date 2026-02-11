Lavrov told the State Duma that Russia will continue defending the historical truth of World War II and will seek international recognition of Nazi crimes against Soviet citizens as genocide.

Adding:

Putin will not attend the first summit of Trump’s proposed “Peace Council” in the United States, scheduled for February 19, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

According to him, Russia’s position on participating in the new structure is still under discussion within the Foreign Ministry.

The Kremlin has previously signaled that both Moscow and Beijing view the United Nations as the legitimate framework for global diplomacy, rather than alternative formats like Trump’s “Peace Council.”

It was also reported that Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko will not attend the summit either, despite earlier agreeing in principle to take part.