A cryptic social media post ignites a firestorm, thrusting a former FBI chief into scrutiny for alleged crimes threatening national stability. Accusations of corruption and double standards swirl as new leadership faces pressure to act swiftly, exposing a web of elite impunity. Will justice prevail, or will leniency persist?



Crimes Related to the “8647” Post

Threatening the President (18 U.S.C. § 871): Posting “8647,” a coded death threat against President Trump.

Max Penalty: 5 years in prison, fine.



Incitement to Violence (18 U.S.C. § 373): Soliciting others to commit violence against Trump via the post.

Max Penalty: 20 years in prison.



Seditious Conspiracy (18 U.S.C. § 2384): Coordinating with others to oppose U.S. government by targeting Trump.

Max Penalty: 20 years in prison.



Conspiracy to Commit Murder (18 U.S.C. § 1117): Collaborating to plan Trump’s murder.

Max Penalty: Life imprisonment.



Cyberstalking (18 U.S.C. § 2261A): Posting a threat causing emotional distress to Trump or his family.

Max Penalty: 5 years in prison.



Making False Statements (18 U.S.C. § 1001): Lying to investigators about the post’s intent.

Max Penalty: 5 years in prison.



Obstruction of Justice (18 U.S.C. § 1503): Deleting the post to impede investigation.

Max Penalty: 10 years in prison.



Misuse of Government Knowledge (18 U.S.C. § 1905): Using law enforcement knowledge (coded language) for criminal purposes.

Max Penalty: 1 year in prison, fine.



Historical Crimes

False Statements to Congress (18 U.S.C. § 1001): Lying in 2020 about Trump-Russia investigation actions.

Max Penalty: 5 years per count.



Obstruction of Justice (18 U.S.C. § 1503): Manipulating Clinton email and Trump-Russia probes for political ends.

Max Penalty: 10 years in prison.



Conspiracy to Defraud the United States (18 U.S.C. § 371): Working to “set up” Trump and Flynn, interfering with government functions.

Max Penalty: 5 years in prison.



Misprision of Felony (18 U.S.C. § 4): Failing to report known felonies by associates during FBI tenure.

Max Penalty: 3 years in prison.



