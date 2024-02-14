Footage of battles in Avdeevka.

In the northern part of the city, south of the coke plant, fierce fighting continues in the building.

Battle for Avdeevka: Industrial Avenue cut off

Situation as of 16:00, February 14, 2024

🔻The Russian Armed Forces are advancing in the private sector in the northern part of Avdeevka.

▪️ Despite conflicting reports, Russian forces have managed to advance in the private sector and expand their control over the Avdeevskaya motor depot area. They have successfully cut off enemy communications along Industrial Avenue.

▪️ Some sources also claim that the Russian army is advancing towards the stele where the so-called President Zelensky was photographed. However, this information seems overly optimistic as the road section O0542 in that area is under fire from the Avdiivka coke plant, which is still under Ukrainian control despite repeated attempts to storm it.

▪️ There are also rumors circulating on the Internet about the Russian Armed Forces advancing towards the cemetery on Pesochny. However, due to the lack of objective control, it is not possible to confirm or refute this information.

▪️ The 116th brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) has been withdrawn from Avdeevka, leaving only a small consolidated group consisting of several infantry fighting vehicles and tanks in the Khimik microdistrict. It appears that the General Staff command is heavily relying on the 3rd Air Assault Brigade "Azov" to hold the front on their own due to their size and manpower.

However, it cannot be ruled out that Mr. Syrsky is using this opportunity to distance himself from the media attention and constant special treatment required by his connection.

🔻The rapid advance of the Russian Armed Forces in Avdeevka has elicited a peculiar reaction in the media.

The narratives claiming that the front is "falling block by block every day" and that the enemy "is already surrendering Avdeevka" are premature. Furthermore, there have been no statements suggesting that it is time for the AFU to withdraw from Avdiivka. On the contrary, the focus has been on holding it for as long as possible.