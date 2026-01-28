Jabez The Man God Blessed with Everything

And Jabez was more honorable than his brethren: and his mother called his name Jabez, saying, Because I bare him with sorrow. 10 And Jabez called on the God of Israel, saying, Oh that thou would bless me indeed, and enlarge my coast, and that thy hand might be with me, and that thou would keep me from evil, that it may not grieve me! And God granted him that which he requested. 1 Chron 4:9-10





Vrs 9, Jabez stood out as an honorable man, far above all his relatives?





Jabez wan ether very good or they were very bad, I think it’s both?





Vrs 10 Jabez asks God to bless him please. AKA God I need you.





He asks for more land to spread out.





He asks that Gods hand would be with him in everything he undertakes with that land.





He asks God to keep him from evil because he knows that evil will bring him pain.





Jabez prayed according to Gods will and God answered his prayer.



