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Please Don’t Poke or Provoke The Bear aka Russia
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77 views • February 27, 2022
In this post The Mystic Philosopher shares his unique and unfiltered perspectives and insights on the conflict between Russia aka the Bear and its neighbor Ukraine and the enemies of the Bear. Your feed-back, feed-forward and your comments are welcomed and encouraged.
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