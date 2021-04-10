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THERE CAN NO LONGER BE ANY CONFIDENCE PLACED IN ANY GOVERNMENT ANYMORE
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321 views • April 10, 2021
THERE CAN NO LONGER BE ANY CONFIDENCE PLACED IN ANY GOVERNMENT ANYMORE
QUOTE ,, “Their stupidity does not amaze me, its when they're smart that amazes me. It's baffling whenever you find someone who's smart — incredible. Soon you'll have zoos for such things.” ― Frank Zappa
CREDITS , BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TheCrowhouse/
QUOTE ,, “Their stupidity does not amaze me, its when they're smart that amazes me. It's baffling whenever you find someone who's smart — incredible. Soon you'll have zoos for such things.” ― Frank Zappa
CREDITS , BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TheCrowhouse/
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