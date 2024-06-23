Tesla plans to Replace People at its own Electric Car Factories. This was Reported by Electrek with Reference to the words of Tesla CEO Elon Musk.





The CEO believes that by 2025, more than 1,000 Tesla Optimus humanoids will begin working in factories. There are already two robots working at the plant. They help sort batteries into containers.





Elon Musk predicts that the introduction of Tesla Optimus robots will increase the value of his company by tens of billions of dollars, and in the near future the market for humanoid robots will reach 1 billion units per year. If the forecast comes true, Tesla will occupy about 10% of the market volume (about 100 million robots per year).



