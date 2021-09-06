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All Schooled by the Beast System; since Religion and Constantine Hi-jacked Gnostisism!
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61 views • September 06, 2021
The Eagle is Symbology for War going back thousands of years. The Serpent represents Gnosis, Enlightenment, the flame of mind. It is the hidden realm of Christos cosmic infinite consciousness.
The vaxx plays god with UR RNA, jamming up neurological pathways via spike proteins.
The vaxx plays god with UR RNA, jamming up neurological pathways via spike proteins.
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