WORLD GOVERNMENT: EXHIBIT B

NGOs & think tanks are working overtime to plan a next-generation organization for international relations. Will we soon see a "UN 2.0"? Featuring Georgios Kostakos & Harris Gleckman (Foundation for Global Governance and Sustainability)
SOURCES
UN Charter Day 26 June 2022
Draft Agenda
https://ggin.stimson.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/UN-Charter-Day-26-June-2022-.pdf
Summary
https://www.stimson.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/Charter-Day-Summary.pdf
Foundation for Global Governance and Sustainability
www.foggs.org
Global Governance Forum
globalgovernanceforum.org
WHAT TO DO WITH THE UNITED NATIONS SYSTEM? A TAXONOMY OF AVAILABLE OPTIONS: A FOGGS Discussion Note prepared by Harris Gleckman & Georgios Kostakos
https://www.foggs.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/Global-Governance-Reform-proposals_a-Taxonomy_Draft5-21June2022-FOGGS.pdf
Biographies of the coauthors
https://www.foggs.org/georgios-kostakos/
https://www.foggs.org/harris-gleckman/
The UN Charter 77 years later
https://youtu.be/T4B6u2iWA3c
“New International Economic Order” & the Millennium Summit
http://www.cmseducation.org/article51/confwhy_4.html
UN Charter
commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Uncharter.pdf
Now—the Peace (1945)
https://youtu.be/n0PECd8SetQ
United Nations Conference on International Organization, San Francisco Conference (1945)
https://youtu.be/6fdirMrKChA
World Charter Signed
https://youtu.be/Yo4Ilv1i01M
