Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
WORLD GOVERNMENT: EXHIBIT B
71 views
channel image
The John Stone Club
Published a day ago |

NGOs & think tanks are working overtime to plan a next-generation organization for international relations. Will we soon see a "UN 2.0"? Featuring Georgios Kostakos & Harris Gleckman (Foundation for Global Governance and Sustainability)


SOURCES


UN Charter Day 26 June 2022

Draft Agenda

https://ggin.stimson.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/UN-Charter-Day-26-June-2022-.pdf

Summary

https://www.stimson.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/Charter-Day-Summary.pdf

Foundation for Global Governance and Sustainability


www.foggs.org

Global Governance Forum

globalgovernanceforum.org


WHAT TO DO WITH THE UNITED NATIONS SYSTEM? A TAXONOMY OF AVAILABLE OPTIONS: A FOGGS Discussion Note prepared by Harris Gleckman & Georgios Kostakos

https://www.foggs.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/Global-Governance-Reform-proposals_a-Taxonomy_Draft5-21June2022-FOGGS.pdf

Biographies of the coauthors

https://www.foggs.org/georgios-kostakos/

https://www.foggs.org/harris-gleckman/


The UN Charter 77 years later

https://youtu.be/T4B6u2iWA3c

“New International Economic Order” & the Millennium Summit

http://www.cmseducation.org/article51/confwhy_4.html


UN Charter

commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Uncharter.pdf


Now—the Peace (1945)

https://youtu.be/n0PECd8SetQ

United Nations Conference on International Organization, San Francisco Conference (1945)

https://youtu.be/6fdirMrKChA

World Charter Signed

https://youtu.be/Yo4Ilv1i01M

Keywords
unnwonew world orderunited nationsukraineworld governmentglobal governancezelenskyy

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket