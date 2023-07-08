Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Glenn The far-left’s ANTI-PIZZA CRUSADE proves THIS
channel image
High Hopes
2622 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
138 views
Published 18 hours ago

Glenn Beck


July 6, 2023


The far-left’s environmentalist push has now reached one of New York City’s most treasured assets: PIZZA! Restaurants with coal or wood fired ovens may soon face new regulations from the New York City Department of Environmental Protection in order to cut carbon emissions by as much as 75 percent. And this, Glenn and Stu say, just proves one thing about the far-left: It truly wants to DESTROY anything that’s remotely pleasant in our lives…




► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...


Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C056ucTKCw0

Keywords
regulationsglenn becknew york cityfar-leftpizzaenvironmental protectionanti-pizza crusadecut carbon emissionsdestroy pleasantness

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket