https://gettr.com/post/p2f2937f019

04/19/2023 Nicole on Winn Tucson Radio Show: The two Chinese men(Lu Jianwang and Chen Jinping) recently arrested by New York police belong to America ChangLe Association, a Chinese Communist Party operative organization. They protested and issued death threats at Mr. Miles Guo's residence in 2017. However, the CCP’s secret police station has been under the cover of the America ChangLe Association for years and was only recently exposed.

#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





04/19/2023 妮可参加Winn Tucson电台节目：近日被纽约警方逮捕的两名中国男子（卢建旺和陈金平）属于福建长乐公会，是中共特务组织。他们早在2017年就曾在郭文贵先生住所处抗议并发出死亡威胁。然而，中共秘密警察局多年来一直被掩护在福建长乐公会名下，直到最近才被曝光。

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平



