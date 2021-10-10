Freudian Slip?! WH Press Sec. Refers to the Vaccinated as "Marked People"

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(Oct 10,2021) White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked about why Joe Biden was now sternly blaming the unvaccinated for not getting injected and protecting the “vaccinated”. Psaki replied, "What you heard the President convey yesterday are the next steps he is taking, using every lever of government, to reduce, uh, sicknesses, to reduce hospitalizations, to protect marked people, and save more lives."
Video source: skip to 1:11:49 mark: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nUtiAjxWae0&t=4306s