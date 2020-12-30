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Ep. 29 Rob Greenfield, Earth activist & humanitarian for a more just and equal world: Changing how we live
CONVERSATIONS WITH VERMONTERS
CONVERSATIONS WITH VERMONTERS
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5 views • December 30, 2020
Rob and I talk about how to go about changing your lifestyle, one step at a time, towards a more sustainable way of living on the earth, and in community. He outlines his process, solutions, and some of the challenges moving forward that we still need to solve, and how we might.

Rob is an honorary Vermonter from the midwest, having spent time here back in 2012-13, when I met him while he was still 'in the capitalist world.' He's come a long way since then, and its been a fascinating journey which you can follow on his websites, links below.

Rob "embarks on extreme projects to bring attention to important global issues and inspire positive change. His work has been covered by media worldwide including National Geographic and he’s been named “The Robin Hood of Modern Times” by France 2 TV. Rob’s life is an embodiment of Gandhi’s philosophy, “Be the change you wish to see in the world.” "He believes that our actions really do matter and that as individuals, and communities we have the power to improve the world around us.

Rob donates 100% of his media earnings to grassroots nonprofits and has committed to living simply and responsibly for life."

Links: https://www.robgreenfield.org/#
Resources from Rob's site: https://www.robgreenfield.org/resources/
Free seed project packs link: https://www.robgreenfield.org/freeseedprojectpack2021/

Support this channel here by liking, subscribing, sharing, and if you feel to contribute to the time and efforts that you enjoyed, you can paypal me here: https://paypal.me/AllisonTeague
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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