A “letter of admonishment” from the CCP’s “former leaders” to Xi Jinping: Will those 90 millions CCP members still follow the party if they cannot get paid? This letter implicitly states it is the ...

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12/26/2020老领导给习的劝诫信：没有工资可领的9000万党员还会和中共站在一起吗？暗示爆料革命在推动全球的灭共大潮
#闫丽梦博士 #班农 #郭文贵 #GTranslators #秘密翻译组 #TAKEDOWNTHECCP #SimultaneousInterpretation #新中国联邦 #TheNewFederalStateOfChina #Whistleblowermovement #CCPliedAmericansdied #WarRoomPandemic #DrYan