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A “letter of admonishment” from the CCP’s “former leaders” to Xi Jinping: Will those 90 millions CCP members still follow the party if they cannot get paid? This letter implicitly states it is the ...
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
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19 views • December 29, 2020
A “letter of admonishment” from the CCP’s “former leaders” to Xi Jinping: Will those 90 millions CCP members still follow the party if they cannot get paid? This letter implicitly states it is the Whistleblowers’ Movement that is driving the world’s efforts to take down the CCP
12/26/2020老领导给习的劝诫信：没有工资可领的9000万党员还会和中共站在一起吗？暗示爆料革命在推动全球的灭共大潮
#闫丽梦博士 #班农 #郭文贵 #GTranslators #秘密翻译组 #TAKEDOWNTHECCP #SimultaneousInterpretation #新中国联邦 #TheNewFederalStateOfChina #Whistleblowermovement #CCPliedAmericansdied #WarRoomPandemic #DrYan
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trumpwarroombioweaponccpbiowarfarehongkongguilianicovid19gnewshydroxychloroquinestevebannonhcqccpvirusunrestrictedgtvbgymilesguotakedownccpnewfederalstateofchinawhisleblowermovementwenguiyanlimenglimengdryannfsc
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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