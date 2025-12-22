BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Zionist Huckabee talking about “downloading” the correct Data into the minds of young Americans
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1342 followers
0
36 views • 1 day ago

Mike Huckabee talking about “downloading” the correct information into the minds of young Americans…

Adding:

Larry Ellison Just Personally Backstopped a $108 BILLION Media Takeover 

Larry Ellison has now personally guaranteed the ~$40.4 billion equity portion of Paramount’s bid to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery, after WBD’s board explicitly rejected Paramount’s original offer over concerns that Ellison’s backing was routed through a revocable trust with limited recourse.

The revised deal comes after Warner Bros. Discovery rejected Paramount’s $108B full-company bid, publicly recommended shareholders accept Netflix’s $83B carve-out deal instead, and warned that Paramount’s financing lacked enforceability.

If this deal collapses, Larry Ellison pays.

Paramount also raised the regulatory breakup fee to $5.8 billion, matching Netflix’s penalty, signaling full confidence this will go to the mat with regulators.

The deal is not just Ellison money, it includes ~$24 billion from Middle Eastern sovereign wealth funds, plus bank debt financing. This is tech capital + state capital + legacy media, consolidating at scale.

This is happening as Warner Bros. Discovery is simultaneously selling off major assets to Netflix, fragmenting one of the largest IP libraries in history, and turning shareholder control into a battlefield between tech-aligned capital blocs

Larry Ellison is not only an Oracle co-founder, he is deeply embedded in U.S. defense, cloud, AI, and intelligence contracting.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
