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Liberalism Is A Deadly Cancer Tumor And We Are The Immune System
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91 views • July 31, 2019
Mike Adams details the corrosive and destructive nature of liberal policies and the plans of the left to control the public.
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:web:
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
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