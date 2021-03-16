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Long Live the Middle Class
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80 views • March 16, 2021
Plutarch wrote, 'An imbalance between rich and poor is the oldest and most fatal ailment of all republics.' Is such an imbalance happening in America now? And, since Covid is exaggerating the de-coupling of Wall Street from Main Street, how does this bode for our republic?
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🇺🇸 The New American:
http://www.thenewamerican.com/
📲 Let's Connect!
http://www.facebook.com/TheNewAmerican
https://parler.com/profile/TheNewAmerican
https://twitter.com/NewAmericanMag
https://www.instagram.com/newamericanmag85/
#DanielNatal #TheDanielNatalShow
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