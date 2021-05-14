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RAND PAUL TO FAUCI: “YOU’RE FOOLING WITH MOTHER NATURE”
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370 views • May 14, 2021
RAND PAUL TO FAUCI: “YOU’RE FOOLING WITH MOTHER NATURE”
Kentucky Senator and physician, Rand Paul, continues to stand out as one of the only politicians to question head of the NIH, Tony Fauci, in Senate Hearings. Watch Paul hold Fauci’s feet to the fire on his ties to gain-of-function research linked to the Wuhan lab, likely responsible for the creation of the SARS-CoV2 virus.
#RandPaul #FireFauci #AnthonyFauci #CDC #NIAID #Wuhan #Covid19 #LabCreated #WuhanLab #CovidOrigins #TheHighwire #DelBigtree
May 14, 2021
Kentucky Senator and physician, Rand Paul, continues to stand out as one of the only politicians to question head of the NIH, Tony Fauci, in Senate Hearings. Watch Paul hold Fauci’s feet to the fire on his ties to gain-of-function research linked to the Wuhan lab, likely responsible for the creation of the SARS-CoV2 virus.
#RandPaul #FireFauci #AnthonyFauci #CDC #NIAID #Wuhan #Covid19 #LabCreated #WuhanLab #CovidOrigins #TheHighwire #DelBigtree
May 14, 2021
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