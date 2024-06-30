Gunbird (1994, Arcade)

Gunbird is a vertically scrolling shoot'em up developed and published by Psikyo. It was also released for Saturn and Playstation.

You take control of one out of several characters who all chase the pieces of a magic mirror. The mirro is needed to find a genie who is sealed inside the ruins of an acient civilization. The genie will grant the person who frees him one wish, whatever it is.

There are no weapons to find in the game, but each of the character comes with his own special weapons which differ in strength and bullet patterns. Weapons can be upgraded by finding P symbols. You can also find additional bombs. Bombs are limited in supply and individual to each character. They differ in damage, reach and delay. Finally, chacaters also differ in speed and size.