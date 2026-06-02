California: Trouble In Paradise

California Was A Paradise & Then Newsom Happened

* California was the most beautiful state in the country until left-wing politicians took over and claimed it for their progressive experiment.

* More than 11M Californians have fled, unable to shoulder the burden of record-breaking gas prices, homelessness, expansive welfare programs and a failing education system.

* Gavin Newsom has been at the center of this maelstrom for the last 30 years.

* The solution: cut taxes, clean up homelessness, cooperate with law enforcement, increase oil development and tackle voter fraud.

* Californians may have a chance at returning to paradise if they show up at the polls.





The Daily Signal | Victor Davis Hanson (2 June 2026)

https://rumble.com/v7aqj18-victor-davis-hanson-california-was-a-paradise-and-then-newsom-happened.html

https://youtu.be/q2naEW8eUpQ