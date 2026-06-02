California: Trouble In Paradise

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
California Was A Paradise & Then Newsom Happened
* California was the most beautiful state in the country until left-wing politicians took over and claimed it for their progressive experiment.
* More than 11M Californians have fled, unable to shoulder the burden of record-breaking gas prices, homelessness, expansive welfare programs and a failing education system.
* Gavin Newsom has been at the center of this maelstrom for the last 30 years.
* The solution: cut taxes, clean up homelessness, cooperate with law enforcement, increase oil development and tackle voter fraud.
* Californians may have a chance at returning to paradise if they show up at the polls.
The Daily Signal | Victor Davis Hanson (2 June 2026)
https://rumble.com/v7aqj18-victor-davis-hanson-california-was-a-paradise-and-then-newsom-happened.html