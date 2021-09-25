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REPORT 262 | PANEL ON VACCINE NANOTECH, TARGETING TECH, AI-TECHNO DOMINANCE OF HUMANITY
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563 views • September 25, 2021
#NANOTECH #AI #TRACKING

Ramola D Reports

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Informative and wide-ranging conversation with Dr. Robert Young, Rainetta Jones, and Melinda Czarnyszka Romanov examining the mRNA/liposome/graphene-laden vaccines now hooking people up to cloud computing and AI which is something people being targeted with these Smart City technologies as well as microtech implants and WBANs (wireless body area networks) and BCI (brain computer interface) implants have been reporting for a few decades now. Covert aggressions by unlawful intelligence agencies, military divisions and biomedical research groups have led to people being extrajudicially implanted, tracked, monitored, and assaulted with electromagnetic and acoustic neuroweapons-- a horrific scenario of targeting and persecution which is being hidden by "surveillance" and "mentally ill" paradigms emanating from local fusion centers and supported by corrupt media, law enforcement, and psychology/psychiatry professionals. This is now being extended to millions through the vaccine nanotech. Also discussed was blood, the secrets of the blood and DNA, carrying our ancestors in us, and being our ancestors literally--as well as speculations on the targeting of soul and spirit as well as bloodline. Part 1 in a conversation to be continued next week.

LINKS FOR MORE:

DR. ROBERT YOUNG:
Dr. Young's major article reporting his and other scientists' group findings on the COVID vaccines:
https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/transmission-electron-microscopy-reveals-graphene-oxide-in-cov-19-vaccines

NEWSBREAK 133 | BREAKING: Dr. Young Reveals Graphene, Aluminium, LNP Capsids, Parasite in 4 Vaccines
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Z2sAH0Woz38r/

PREVIOUS PODCAST WITH DR. YOUNG:
Report 255 | Dr. Robert Young: All Disease is Outfection Not Infection--Vaccine Nano is Bioweapon!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rdQhuY455VmK/

Panel 1 – Carnicom Disclosure Project Update 2021, TMT & RDR | Dr. Madej, Dr. Mikovits, Dr. Young
https://www.bitchute.com/video/reT2JVKTlWmB/

Scientific Articles - www.drrobertyoung.com/blog
CV - www.drrobertyoung.com
Bitchute Videos - https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=dr%20robert%20o%20young&;kind=video - 121
NEW Interviews and Lectures
You Tube Videos - https://www.youtube.com/c/RobertYoung555/playlists - 1000's of videos to watch
Rumble Videos - https://rumble.com/search/video?q=drrobertyoung - 50 recent interviews recorded on Zoom
Odysee Videos - https://odysee.com/@DrRobertYoung:7

MELINDA CZARNYSZKA ROMANOV:
Report 260 | Melinda Czarnyszka Romanov on Genetic Targeting, Mil/Intel Expmts, Whitehat Change:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uWjylKV7zg4K/

RAINETTA JONES:
Report 258 | Rainetta Jones on Targeting, Transhumanism, "Liquid Lucifer" Nano, and Beating AI:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/h2DzkGIfalYq/

RAMOLA D REPORTS

FIND PRINT/VIDEO CONTENT:
Media Site and Magazine: everydayconcerned.net
Author website: ramolad.com
Bitchute, Brighteon, Odysee, Live 528, Rumble

SUBSCRIBE Monthly, SUPPORT THIS ONGOING MEDIA VENTURE:
Patreon: Patreon.com/RamolaD.
Paypal: Paypal.me/RamolaD

DETOX NANOTECH & CLEANSE YOUR PINEAL GLAND

Try Clean Slate, Zero-In, and Restore: https://therootbrands.com/micmar
More information on Clean Slate's powers in detoxing nanotech here: https://everydayconcerned.net/ramola-dreports/report-231-news-panel-16-feb-7-2021-rejuvenation-and-detox-restoring-health-vitality-with-marina-carew/, & News Panel 21: https://www.bitchute.com/video/WGfK3IUM0Gk8/

CONTACT WITH INFO OR INTERVIEW REQUESTS/REFERRALS:
Email: [email protected]

FOLLOW ON TELEGRAM:
RamolaDReports: https://t.me/RamolaDReports

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Keywords
baking sodavaccineaialuminumtorturedewnanotechnologywifibodytranshumantrackingtititaniuminjectiondr robert youngramola d reportselectro magneticgraphene oxide
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