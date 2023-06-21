J6 ‘Lectern Guy’ OVERCOMES Political Persecution: Adam Johnson Spent 888 Days Under FED Supervision

Stew Peters Show





The political persecution of J6ers is still ongoing.

Adam Johnson, AKA ‘The Lectern Guy’, is here with a powerful message to those J6ers who are still locked up.

Adam was sentenced to 75 days in jail for a misdemeanor.

Until recently he has been required to wear an ankle monitor and could not leave the Florida district where he resides.

Covid tyranny conditioned the American people to accept the silencing of dissenting opinions over the 2020 election theft.

The elites who run our government like a criminal enterprise cannot stand to be mocked.

That is why they went after Adam Johnson to make an example out of him.

The University of South Florida refuses to admit Adam because of his conviction.

The federal government sent Adam to prison for trespassing which is ridiculous.

Under his plea agreement Adam is not allowed to be paid for anything relating to his J6 story for 5 years.

We all need to continue to pray for those who are locked up for protesting the stolen 2020 election.

