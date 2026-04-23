Yesterday's strikes by Ukrainian kamikaze drones FP-2 on a building in Donetsk, simultaneously filmed both from the drones' perspective and by local residents.

Adding, outlaws cigarettes for anyone born after 2008:

In the UK, the sale of tobacco products has been permanently banned for those born after December 31, 2008, reports Deutsche Welle.

The relevant law was passed by the UK Parliament. All products containing nicotine, including e-cigarettes, will be subject to the ban. It is expected that King Charles III will approve these restrictions.

"Children in the UK will become part of the first generation unfamiliar with smoking, protected from lifelong addiction and harm," said the country's Health Minister, Wessex Streeting.