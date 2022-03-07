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Hyping HIV & Sedition to Control the Masses | Jason Bermas Interview | Episode #4
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15 views • March 07, 2022
Liberty Man and Paul Wittenberger talk with Jason Bermas about what comes next as humanity awakens to the World Economic Forum’s Great Reset agenda. Liberty Man covers important developments from the past week, provides his analysis of the government’s plans to prosecute charges of sedition and insurrection against freedom convoy protesters, and looks at peculiar shift in the media narrative to resurrect the idea of an “HIV pandemic.”
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