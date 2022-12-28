Create New Account
You Won’t Believe the Astonishing Connection Between Empathy and Motivation
Do you know WHAT empathy is? 👀



In this video, Dr. Inbal Ben Ami Bartal, a faculty member at Tel-Aviv University’s Psychology Department and School of Neuroscience who uses rats to study the complex behaviors we see in humans, defines empathy.

According to Dr. Inbal Ben Ami Bartal, empathy is NOT just about understanding others’ emotions.❌

Empathy is about caring for their well-being and being motivated to act for their benefit. 💓

