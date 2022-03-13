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Test the Spirits
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20 views • March 13, 2022
We need to sharpen our discernment in order to not be led astray. We need to use logic and reason as well as other ways of hearing from God in order to truly see if what we are listening to is from God or not. We can't simply accept proof texts about how "God wants you to be rich" and not actually test these false doctrines. How do we test the spirits? By seeing if they line up with the teachings of Jesus. If not then we toss them away.
For more: https://bit.ly/AVoiceInTheDesertHome
For more: https://bit.ly/AVoiceInTheDesertHome
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