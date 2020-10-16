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THERE IS NO PANDEMIC THERE IS NO TEST FOR "COVID19"
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117 views • October 16, 2020
THERE IS NO PANDEMIC. THERE IS NO TEST FOR "COVID19" STOP USING FAKE TESTS AND STOP LYING CLAIMING THERE IS A PANDEMIC AND TRYING TO USE IT AS AN EXCUSE TO INJECT PEOPLE WITH POISON "VACCINE"
https://gab.com/stop_dirty_government
https://www.minds.com/research_start_point/
https://gab.com/stop_dirty_government
https://www.minds.com/research_start_point/
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