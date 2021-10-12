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BREAKING NEWS - SHADOW GOVERNMENT IS BEING TAKEN DOWN - Learn more with MARIA ZACK
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694 views • October 12, 2021
https://rumble.com/vneuld-breaking-news-shadow-government-is-being-taken-down-maria-zack.html

Maria Zack's website: NationsInAction.org

Maria Zack as promised two weeks ago has come back with bombshell information.
There is a huge action going on world wide... that the people do not know about....
Now the world will start to learn the efforts and actions to save it.
This is a fast paced video with Maria who is one of the brightest light in our world right now.
Share this TRUTH far and wide for our world must wake now as evidence is being revealed Globally.

God Speed

***DOWNLOAD: The world must go to www.bit.ly/awcevidence and download all pdf's and videos.
All the evidence the world needs to see to understand the COVID19 SARS -CoV-2 LIE will be found.

www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for truth and the solution!

Christopher James' alternate platforms... where the TRUTH will be found and the Solution moving forward.

Telegram: t.me/aWarriorCalls
Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w?
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257

**NOTE: AWarriorCalls will NOT be replying to comments on Rumble. Thank you!
Keywords
deep statemind controlkabbalahgenocidenworothschildrockefellerhidden handilluminatisorosshadow governmentswampbilderberg groupjohnsonfaucifreemasonsdavosresetweflockdowncommittee of 300new normalschwab
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy