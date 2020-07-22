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#AskDrGroup | How to Boost Your Metabolism for Weight Loss
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11 views • July 22, 2020
Join Dr. Group as he answers your top health concerns. Have a question? Post it below!
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Questions:
1. What kind of iodine should a young person take?
2. When should a person do the Mycozil Yeast cleanse? Before the
parasite cleanse or after the bowel cleanse?
3. Is fasting ok when having digestive issues? My body doesn't detox
well at all and it causes severe stress.
4. I’m obese and I need help boosting my metabolism.
5. How can you make your body alkaline when you have acid in your
stomach? Wouldn’t they neutralize each other?
6. Can I use an MMS protocol while taking Lugol’s Iodine?
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Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing Center. He assumes a hands-on approach to producing new and advanced life-changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's Global Healing Center's mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.
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Subscribe to Global Healing Center’s YouTube Channel!: http://ghc.us/1wp
Like Dr. Group: http://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup
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Follow us to Live Healthy!
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GlobalHealin...
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/globalheali...
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/GHChealth
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The statements expressed by Dr. Group, Global Healing Center and their partners are published for educational and informational purposes only and are not intended as a diagnosis, treatment, or as a substitute for professional medical advice.
#DrGroup
#GlobalHealing Center
#HealthQuestions
#GutHealth
#WeightHealth
#Iodine
#VitaminB12
#BodyDetox
#Health
____________
-
Help us Make America Healthy and FREE Again: https://medicalfreedompac.com/
-------
Questions:
1. What kind of iodine should a young person take?
2. When should a person do the Mycozil Yeast cleanse? Before the
parasite cleanse or after the bowel cleanse?
3. Is fasting ok when having digestive issues? My body doesn't detox
well at all and it causes severe stress.
4. I’m obese and I need help boosting my metabolism.
5. How can you make your body alkaline when you have acid in your
stomach? Wouldn’t they neutralize each other?
6. Can I use an MMS protocol while taking Lugol’s Iodine?
-------
Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing Center. He assumes a hands-on approach to producing new and advanced life-changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's Global Healing Center's mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.
-------
Subscribe to Global Healing Center’s YouTube Channel!: http://ghc.us/1wp
Like Dr. Group: http://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup
-------
Follow us to Live Healthy!
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GlobalHealin...
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/globalheali...
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/GHChealth
--------
The statements expressed by Dr. Group, Global Healing Center and their partners are published for educational and informational purposes only and are not intended as a diagnosis, treatment, or as a substitute for professional medical advice.
#DrGroup
#GlobalHealing Center
#HealthQuestions
#GutHealth
#WeightHealth
#Iodine
#VitaminB12
#BodyDetox
#Health
____________
-
Help us Make America Healthy and FREE Again: https://medicalfreedompac.com/
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