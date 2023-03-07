Tucker Carlson: THEY ALL LIED! -- Never released video from January 6, 2021

- Jan. 6 Footage Shows Capitol Cops Escorting "QAnon Shaman" Jacob Chansley to Senate Floor: 'Acted as a Tour Guide'
Never Before Seen Jan. 6 Footage Shows Officer Brian Sicknick Walking Around AFTER the Time Fake News Media Outlets Lied About Him Being Killed by Protesters!
Ray Epps Busted With New Surveillance Video Showing He Lied to Congress About Jan.
- This video is from Tucker Carlson's program on March 6, 2023
- More redpill videos and info here: https://patriots.win/p/15HIhWzTCT/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.