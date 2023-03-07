Create New Account
Tucker Carlson: THEY ALL LIED! -- Never released video from January 6, 2021
Published 17 hours ago |
  • Jan. 6 Footage Shows Capitol Cops Escorting "QAnon Shaman" Jacob Chansley to Senate Floor: 'Acted as a Tour Guide'

  • Never Before Seen Jan. 6 Footage Shows Officer Brian Sicknick Walking Around AFTER the Time Fake News Media Outlets Lied About Him Being Killed by Protesters!

  • Ray Epps Busted With New Surveillance Video Showing He Lied to Congress About Jan. 

  • This video is from Tucker Carlson's program on March 6, 2023
  • More redpill videos and info here:     https://patriots.win/p/15HIhWzTCT/

