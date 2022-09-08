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The Frank Case, Atlanta 1913. Chapter 2 Part VI. The Police Reach Scene
The Leo Frank Story
The Leo Frank Story
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19 views • September 08, 2022

The Atlanta police received a shaky phone call from the night watchman at the National Pencil company at 3 in the morning on April 27, 1913. He found the body of a young factory worker who was molested and mutilated and dumped in the basement.

Part 5 https://gorf.tube/w/9y9dqngN3zoi8z18UyZX8U

Parts 1 to 4 https://gorf.tube/w/jSe3rRnaPsVYA5cvMuhy2S

The Leo Frank Case, Inside Story to Atlanta Georgia's Greatest Murder Mystery is the first book ever written about the murder of Mary Phagan and trial of Leo Frank, who was convicted for the crime.

If you need more info about the book, it is available here for downloading and reading:
https://archive.org/details/TheFrankCaseThe1913LeoFrankMurderTrialForMaryPhagan

The audiobook is located here:
https://archive.org/details/LeoFrankCaseAtlantaGeorgiaGreatestMurderMystery1913_201503

Phagan Family Portal on the Murder of Little Mary Phagan and Trial of Leo Frank
http://www.littlemaryphagan.com

You can find more information in these two books:

The Murder of Little Mary Phagan by Mary Kean (Published in the late 1980s) by the great niece of the rape/slaying victim Little Mary Phagan (June 1, 1899 - April 26, 1913).

Secret Relationship Between Blacks and Jews Volume 3, The Leo Frank Case, The Lynching of a Guilty Man (Censored by Jeff Bezos at Amazon during Black History Month, February 2019)

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crimechaptermediapeopleelementsnewspapersatlantaarrestsaudio bookguiltnationwidechapter 2part 8sensationleo frank case 1913 part vi
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