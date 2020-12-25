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NORMAN TRAVERSY MEETS CHRISTOPHER JAMES AND COMMON LAW PART 3
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97 views • December 25, 2020
www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for TRUTH and the SOLUTION!
Part 3 of a series of interviews with Amina Motala on truth to save our world.
Please join us for a simple yet powerful conversation surrounding Norman Traversy and how his LEGAL filing is shown in the wrong jurisdiction and why said service corporation called ONTARIO or CANADA and it's corrupt agents do what they do .... the gig is up we the people are wide awake now.
Currently in our world legal and lawful actions are now occurring as we all bring a bright light to the people to show them the way forward.
Do NOT wear mask's... it compromises your immune system as studies show.
https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&;rct=j&q=&esrc=s&source=web&cd=&ved=2ahUKEwiqqZXn377sAhXDU80KHcv8CrgQFjAAegQIBxAC&url=http%3A%2F%2Focla.ca%2Fwp-content%2Fuploads%2F2020%2F04%2FRancourt-Masks-dont-work-review-science-re-COVID19-policy.pdf&usg=AOvVaw0H9lmXTfJKs04aYbe0f1JT
God Speed
www.earthunited.global
www.awarriorcbd.com [Hempworx products for solid health support]
Support [Donations] https://awarriorcalls.com/donations/
AminaMotala.com
Amina Motala Youtube channel
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKsykltJD6q628dIDqLqb2w/featured%20target=_blank
JusticeforCanada.ca
Part 3 of a series of interviews with Amina Motala on truth to save our world.
Please join us for a simple yet powerful conversation surrounding Norman Traversy and how his LEGAL filing is shown in the wrong jurisdiction and why said service corporation called ONTARIO or CANADA and it's corrupt agents do what they do .... the gig is up we the people are wide awake now.
Currently in our world legal and lawful actions are now occurring as we all bring a bright light to the people to show them the way forward.
Do NOT wear mask's... it compromises your immune system as studies show.
https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&;rct=j&q=&esrc=s&source=web&cd=&ved=2ahUKEwiqqZXn377sAhXDU80KHcv8CrgQFjAAegQIBxAC&url=http%3A%2F%2Focla.ca%2Fwp-content%2Fuploads%2F2020%2F04%2FRancourt-Masks-dont-work-review-science-re-COVID19-policy.pdf&usg=AOvVaw0H9lmXTfJKs04aYbe0f1JT
God Speed
www.earthunited.global
www.awarriorcbd.com [Hempworx products for solid health support]
Support [Donations] https://awarriorcalls.com/donations/
AminaMotala.com
Amina Motala Youtube channel
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKsykltJD6q628dIDqLqb2w/featured%20target=_blank
JusticeforCanada.ca
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