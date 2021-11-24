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Vicki O'Brien Discusses Satan owns the movie industry. Actress, Producer and CEO Vicki O'Brien also speaks her calling from God to focus on making movies aimed at Millennial and the Gen Z audiance
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96 views • November 24, 2021
Also check out Mike Adams with Vicki O'Brien on his channel (healthrangerreport)
Actress, Producer, and CEO Vicki O'Brien discusses combating corruption in Hollywood. We discuss the importance of high quality conservative entertainment, and the sexual violence so many experience working in Hollywood. Vicki is the CEO of Relevant Entertainment a new Movie Production Studio based in Dallas Texas. interview by thepatriotparty
Actress, Producer, and CEO Vicki O'Brien discusses combating corruption in Hollywood. We discuss the importance of high quality conservative entertainment, and the sexual violence so many experience working in Hollywood. Vicki is the CEO of Relevant Entertainment a new Movie Production Studio based in Dallas Texas. interview by thepatriotparty
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