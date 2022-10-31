Create New Account
Kari Lake : Media Is Interfering in the Election
KristiLeighTV
Published 23 days ago

GOP AZ Gubernatorial Candidate Kari Lake lays out how the media is the real "threat to democracy" by pushing fake news with less than two weeks until midterms.
Lake also discusses concerns about election integrity leading up to the midterms and how her faith has played a role in her decision to run for Governor.

Special thanks to AmericanFaith.com!

