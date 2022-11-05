And We Know 11.4.2022 YOU are all PATRIOTS! We are a THREAT to THEIR LIVELIHOOD (DEMOCRACY/POWER) FIGHT for LIFE! P

LT of And We Know





Nov 4, 2022





It appears that the teasing of running again has hit full throttle from President Trump in Iowa. We have that clip and will discuss more on the upcoming election and the enemies constant rhetoric about “democracy.” Look into face surveillance tech and crypto founder coming up dead and more on the JAB and CHILDREN





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1rjbzc-11.4.22-you-are-all-patriots-we-are-a-threat-to-their-livelihood-democracyp.html



