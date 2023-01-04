⚡️SITREP

💥 In Kupyansk direction, over 40 Ukrainian personnel, 3 armored fighting vehicles, and 3 pickups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have been eliminated near Sinkovka, Ivanovka, and Berestovoye (Kharkov region).

◽️ 2 AFU sabotage and reconnaissance groups have been eliminated near Novosyolovskoye and Tabayevka (Kharkov region).

💥 In Krasniy Liman direction, Russian artillery and heavy flamethrower systems have launched attacks at 4 AFU assault detachments near Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic), Novosadovoye, Serebryanka, and Grigorovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️ The enemy has lost over 120 Ukrainian personnel, 4 armored fighting vehicles, 3 pickups, and 2 motor vehicles.

◽️ 1 AFU sabotage and reconnaissance group has been eliminated near Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

💥 In Donetsk direction, Russian forces continue their offensive.

◽️ Up to 90 Ukrainian personnel, 2 tanks, 5 armored fighting vehicles, and 7 motor vehicles have been eliminated near Krasnoye, Petrovskoye, Nevelskoye, Georgiyevka, and Pobeda (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 In South Donetsk direction, artillery attacks at AFU units have resulted in the elimination of over 30 Ukrainian personnel, 2 armored fighting vehicles, and 3 pickups near Prechistovka, Zolotaya Niva, and Novodonetskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 High-precision strikes launched by Russian Aerospace Forces at the provisional bases of the units from the 'Foreign Legion' have resulted in the elimination of over 130 foreign mercenaries near Maslyakovka, and Kramatorsk (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian groups of forces have neutralized 72 AFU artillery units at their firing positions, manpower and military equipment at 104 areas.

◽️ 4 AFU ordinance and equipment depots have been destroyed near Gulyuaypole and Chervonoye (Zaporozhye region).

◽️ 1 AFU armament and hardware depot has been destroyed near Tyaginka (Kherson region).

- Russian Defense Ministry