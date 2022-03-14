© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kevin Durant calls for NYC mayor to 'figure out' his vaccine policy, which prevents Kyrie Irving from playing
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • March 14, 2022
Kevin Durant calls for NYC mayor to 'figure out' his vaccine policy, which prevents Kyrie Irving from playing
“It just feels like at this point now somebody is trying to make a statement or a point to flex their authority” 🎯
“It just feels like at this point now somebody is trying to make a statement or a point to flex their authority” 🎯
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.