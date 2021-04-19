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Galactic Federation of Light: Our Members & Missions
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41 views • April 19, 2021
April 19, 2021
“We are in many ways missionaries, ambassadors, teachers & guides. We are also liaisons. We play many, many roles.” ~ Ashtar & The Galactic Federation of Light
To access the audio only or transcript, please go to: https://ascensioncalling.com/galactic-federation-of-light-our-members-missions/
Join us for Ashtar’s Live Q&A Virtual Event! For more info go to: https://ascensioncalling.com/events/
And for more information about private sessions, please go to: https://ascensioncalling.com/private-sessions/
“We are in many ways missionaries, ambassadors, teachers & guides. We are also liaisons. We play many, many roles.” ~ Ashtar & The Galactic Federation of Light
To access the audio only or transcript, please go to: https://ascensioncalling.com/galactic-federation-of-light-our-members-missions/
Join us for Ashtar’s Live Q&A Virtual Event! For more info go to: https://ascensioncalling.com/events/
And for more information about private sessions, please go to: https://ascensioncalling.com/private-sessions/
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