Iran dominates Israeli skies with missiles - Alastair Crooke, former spy - Judging Freedom, clip

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Iran dominates Israeli skies with missiles – former spy
👉 Israeli missile defenses have proven useless against Iranian missiles, former British diplomat and ex-MI6 agent Alastair Crooke states.
🔶 Crooke argues Israel has run out of anti-ballistic missiles. The newest Iranian warheads re-enter the atmosphere at Mach 18, he says, and claims Israel can only hit missiles traveling at up to Mach 4.
🔶 The failure stems from the West’s underestimation of Iran – the same mistake it made with Russia.
🗣 Iran has some of the best engineering and technical institutes in the world and has gained missile dominance over Israel, Crooke says.