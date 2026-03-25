Iran dominates Israeli skies with missiles - Alastair Crooke, former spy - Judging Freedom, clip

Iran dominates Israeli skies with missiles – former spy

👉 Israeli missile defenses have proven useless against Iranian missiles, former British diplomat and ex-MI6 agent Alastair Crooke states.

🔶 Crooke argues Israel has run out of anti-ballistic missiles. The newest Iranian warheads re-enter the atmosphere at Mach 18, he says, and claims Israel can only hit missiles traveling at up to Mach 4.

🔶 The failure stems from the West’s underestimation of Iran – the same mistake it made with Russia.

🗣 Iran has some of the best engineering and technical institutes in the world and has gained missile dominance over Israel, Crooke says.