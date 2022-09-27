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28-year-old's life altered after Pfizer shot adverse reactions | Katrina Hermez Ep. 18
We The Patriots USA
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31 views • September 27, 2022

28-year-old English woman Katrina Hermez joins "Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson" to share her life after the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, that includes seizures, paralysis, brain fog and more. Few doctors in the UK will treat her. Hear her tragic story and join We The Patriots USA as we help fight against the mandates.


► Donate to We The Patriots USA’s Stop the Shot campaign: https://gogetfunding.com/stoptheshot/


► Subscribe to the podcast newsletter: https://teryngregson.com/podcast


► Subscribe to the podcast:

iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/faithful-freedom-with-teryn-gregson/id1598602749

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6dKsn0JqtNJfarUUVYuv5v?si=a810d53643fb4017

Google Play: https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9pbmZvNjA1NzAucG9kb21hdGljLmNvbS9yc3MyLnhtbA

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/teryngregson

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1020046


► Subscribe to the We The Patriots USA newsletter: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/news-updates/


► Katrina’s GoFundMe campaign: https://gofund.me/fdf2fa4d


► Katrina’s Instagram Page: https://www.instagram.com/katrinahermez/




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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy