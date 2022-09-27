28-year-old's life altered after Pfizer shot adverse reactions | Katrina Hermez Ep. 18

28-year-old English woman Katrina Hermez joins "Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson" to share her life after the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, that includes seizures, paralysis, brain fog and more. Few doctors in the UK will treat her. Hear her tragic story and join We The Patriots USA as we help fight against the mandates.
